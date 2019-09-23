Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Lifted by $13.84 Million; Loral Space & Communications (LORL) Market Valuation Rose While Omega Advisors Lowered Stake

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications (LORL) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 428,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 287,243 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, down from 715,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Loral Space & Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 40,965 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 9.14 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.94M, up from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 26.88M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME BA3 RATING TO KESTREL ACQUISITION, LLC’S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.37 million shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $88.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 157,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 395,567 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 105,819 shares. 424,294 were reported by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Factory Mutual invested in 4.19 million shares. 49,055 are held by Cohen Mgmt Inc. Burney holds 11,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 511,970 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 50,050 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.69 million shares. 31,430 were accumulated by Fiera. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8,246 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Acg Wealth accumulated 19,248 shares. Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.1% or 74,759 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 167,047 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 55,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).