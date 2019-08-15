Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Position in Cytokinetics (CYTK) Has Lowered by $9.51 Million; Tensile Capital Management Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Has Cut by $4.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 228,145 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 299,282 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,720 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Spark Mngmt Lc invested in 0.45% or 178,800 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 5.15 million shares in its portfolio. Granahan Ma has 1.18% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 402,871 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research holds 0.02% or 62,521 shares. Accredited stated it has 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0.01% or 404,975 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Company invested in 66,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 15,224 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 432,815 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,633 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Qs Invsts Lc reported 63,075 shares stake. Moreover, G2 Investment Management Limited Liability has 1% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 59,449 shares.

