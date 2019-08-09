Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding By $275.28 Million; Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Sentiment Is 0.68

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 54.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.88M shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 5.76M shares with $235.81 million value, down from 12.64 million last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $212.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.09, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 15 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 22 reduced and sold stock positions in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.39 million shares, down from 4.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IVH: An Unloved High-Yield Fund As The Top Systematic Strategy Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – IVH Is An Attractive Combination Of Discount And Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Why Not Buy The Fund With The Lowest Effective Leverage? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund for 130,473 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.31 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 40,728 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 28,424 shares.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The company has market cap of $225.85 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

It closed at $13.63 lastly. It is up 2.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.