Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Grubhub (GRUB) Stake by $41.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 596,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.67 million, down from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 213,355 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 1.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,904 shares to 388,721 shares, valued at $45.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,210 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

