Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lifted Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $18.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Holding in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) as Stock Price Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 6.13M shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Ltd holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 11,577 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 20,187 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Markel invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.81M shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 279,088 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,931 shares. Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 22,920 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,734 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 123,695 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 4,201 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.29 million shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Generation Mgmt Llp invested in 4.48% or 5.78 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 3.21M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability accumulated 10,741 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.55M shares to 9.71M shares, valued at $267.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. On Friday, January 25 the insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $418,992. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80M on Friday, January 25. On Tuesday, January 29 BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 6,648 shares. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M. Flessner Kyle M sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 6,890 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.08 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 70,000 were accumulated by Odey Asset Group Inc Ltd. Bluemountain Mgmt reported 5,455 shares. Moreover, Geode Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bancorp Of America De reported 20.81 million shares stake. Ar Asset Mgmt owns 0.85% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 45,638 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams Inc has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Valicenti Advisory Services Inc reported 0.3% stake. Macquarie Grp has invested 1.49% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amica Retiree Medical holds 4,212 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Lc reported 222,352 shares. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,128 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 69 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares to 284,156 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M.