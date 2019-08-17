Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holds Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN); Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Shaker Investments Cut Its Stake

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 3,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 11,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 15,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 469,687 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Hilltop Inc holds 0.22% or 3,702 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp owns 57,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Lc has invested 0.14% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Jefferies Limited Liability reported 1,000 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 8 shares. 1,678 were reported by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Parsec Fincl Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 193 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 3,805 shares. Moreover, Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd has 2.42% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 1.34% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 29,909 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 10 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.06% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 834 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Financial Bank accumulated 468,198 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 35,010 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Holt Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Lp invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware stated it has 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 279,088 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 8,190 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Westwood Holdings Group has 0.74% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 673,110 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.36% or 80,104 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 17,095 shares. Forte Cap Limited Company Adv holds 10,779 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 832,050 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).