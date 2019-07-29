Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) Raised by $3.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Dover Corp. (DOV) Stock Rose, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $2.32 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 13.02 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 631,611 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51 million for 16.05 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million on Tuesday, February 5. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. 13,102 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $1.14 million were sold by Spurgeon William.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.61 million shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $241.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

