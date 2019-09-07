Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Park Circle Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $945,000

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 92,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 146,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 239,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs holds 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 415,317 shares. Rampart Invest Communications Limited Co accumulated 112,112 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Co holds 3.14% or 46,951 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 7,929 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus Finance (Uk) invested in 7.45% or 123,075 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,846 shares. Grand Jean Management reported 58,907 shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 2.92% or 113,426 shares in its portfolio. Cap Counsel Ltd Llc Ny owns 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,165 shares. Mitchell Mngmt invested in 48,773 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 29,565 shares. Beacon Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 921 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability reported 320,687 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc reported 1,845 shares stake.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $637.09M for 13.51 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 6,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). D E Shaw And stated it has 861,023 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp accumulated 119,308 shares. 204,700 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Raymond James Ser Advsrs Incorporated has 1.23 million shares. 154,580 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department accumulated 25,210 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 47,914 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.35M shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) invested in 107,481 shares. Pggm invested in 0.45% or 1.09M shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 17,437 shares or 0.98% of the stock.