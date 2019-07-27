Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) Cut by $5.51 Million; As Digimarc New (DMRC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Upped Its Stake

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 177,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.94 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.25M, down from 8.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 156.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 184,301 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

