Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Trimmed Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $76.87 Million as Share Price Rose; Kempen Capital Management Decreased Stake in Lhc Group Com (LHCG) as Stock Value Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 17.97 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 19.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 17,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 99,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 116,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 176,092 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.64 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

