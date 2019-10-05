Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Trimmed Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) as Share Value Declined; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Chemical Bank Decreased Holding by $940,000

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 157,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 3.93 million shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 73.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6,712 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $341,000, down from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 2.74M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 15/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Employees Celebrate ‘ProfitSharing Day’; Receive $543 Million In 2017 ProfitSharing; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks Bouncing off 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Supercharge Your TFSA With These 3 Dividend Stocks That Yield Up to 5.9% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian Natural’s (CNQ) Q1 Earnings Beat on High Oil Prices – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $703.53 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc by 212,241 shares to 298,874 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (IVOO) by 2,535 shares to 7,121 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.72M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest forced to ‘unlearn’ scheduling strategies to cope with 737 Max crisis – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ledyard Natl Bank accumulated 101,816 shares. 7,584 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3.70M shares. Castleark Ltd Com owns 35,740 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 1.13 million shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors has 0.2% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 10,093 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability owns 539,294 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc invested in 0.15% or 251,658 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.06% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 9,988 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ltd holds 5,440 shares. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 5.51 million shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).