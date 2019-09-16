Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Raised Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $232.05 Million; As Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Stake by $50.25 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 675,443 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: CHALLENGING TO BUILD NEW GAS PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 94.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478.54 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $242.81. About 4.68M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/03/2018 – Tesla says Model S, Model X production efficiency much improved; 06/04/2018 – Hidden by Model 3 Mess, Another Tesla Problem Emerges (Correct); 29/03/2018 – SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) — Tesla Inc said on Thursday it was voluntarily recalling Model S sedans built before April 2016 in order to replace bolts in the power steering component; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 23/05/2018 – Consumer groups asks U.S. agency to probe Tesla ‘Autopilot’ ads; 22/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s new $2.6 billion compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders. Via @verge:; 13/05/2018 – This week, a union-affiliated, activist investor â€” CtW â€” sent a letter to Tesla shareholders urging them to replace board members Antonio Gracias, Kimball Musk and James Murdoch with new, independents; 14/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Musk Says Company Is ‘Flattening Management Structure’ in; 02/05/2018 – GM’s Electric Bolt Slows as Tesla Model 3 Sales Pick Up Speed; 30/03/2018 – TESLA COMPONENT IN RECALL CAME FROM GERMANY’S BOSCH: MAGAZINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (NYSE:TEN) by 1.06 million shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 765,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.24 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Musk Elon.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 1.37 million shares to 17.97 million shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

