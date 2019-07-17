Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Ingersoll (IR) Position; Agilysys (AGYS) Sentiment Is 1.97

Agilysys Inc (AGYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 63 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 32 trimmed and sold equity positions in Agilysys Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.47 million shares, down from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Agilysys Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 54.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 313,356 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 262,918 shares with $28.38 million value, down from 576,274 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $30.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.76. About 767,698 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 insider sales for $10.02 million activity.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Retirement of Vice Chairman Keith Kolerus – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Mak Capital One Llc holds 24.59% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. for 2.07 million shares. Hcsf Management Llc owns 630,757 shares or 9.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 4.88% invested in the company for 844,414 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 2.03% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 199,600 shares.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 56,477 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $557.65 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Savant Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Natl Trust owns 3,440 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 918 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 5,009 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 43,226 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 45,485 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,282 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.04% stake. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,424 shares. State Street Corp reported 10.31M shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 130,587 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37 million for 15.34 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, April 4. Jefferies downgraded the shares of IR in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold” rating.