Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding By $161.71 Million; Atika Capital Management Lifted By $2.31 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 40.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.61 million shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 3.87 million shares with $241.09M value, down from 6.48 million last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $143.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 32.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 1,295 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 5,295 shares with $9.43M value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Communication Il stated it has 263,390 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Co holds 0.04% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc stated it has 31,653 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,090 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 53,906 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio. 1,087 are held by Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability. Element Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,453 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 1,416 are owned by Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh. Monetta Financial Service Incorporated invested 7.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested in 1.96% or 1,494 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc owns 17,611 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 16,835 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,616 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 32.06% above currents $63.48 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.