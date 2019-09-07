Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lifted Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $18.76 Million; As Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Shares Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Holding

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54 million market cap company. It closed at $2.16 lastly. It is down 69.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 10/05/2018 – Vuzix 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $7,637 were bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7. $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Kay Edward William Jr.. $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Russell Grant.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vuzix and Zoi Meet Announce the World’s First Integration of a Live Multilingual Transcription Service on Smart Glasses – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “­­­­Vuzix Receives Follow-on Blade Smart Glasses Orders to Provide On-Demand ‘Virtual Shopping Visits’ to the Automotive Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vuzix Boosts Blade Production and Expands its Functionality – PRNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix Doubles the Number of Compatible Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Applications – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company owns 267,433 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). 11,500 are held by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Gp One Trading Lp reported 41,810 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 37,398 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Voya Invest Management Llc invested in 0% or 10,016 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd stated it has 35,853 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com owns 23,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.61 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 38,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 2,694 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 0% or 66,654 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 2,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities accumulated 5,930 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 71,454 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,559 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The, Japan-based fund reported 363,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 235,861 shares. Ca owns 20,023 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co has 12,088 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Washington Tru holds 0.01% or 2,226 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bristol John W has 2.66% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 438,701 shares. 93,828 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. Fire Grp holds 5,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).