Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding; Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Highwoods Properties (HIW) Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) stake by 17.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 130,412 shares as Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 882,822 shares with $41.30 million value, up from 752,410 last quarter. Highwoods Properties Inc. now has $4.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 646,869 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp acquired 387,436 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 3.26 million shares with $28.39M value, up from 2.87 million last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 8.13M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 7,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.05% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 1.88 million shares. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 1.08% or 50,772 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 109 shares. Adelante Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 882,822 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel accumulated 45,435 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 66,723 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 46,238 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.14% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Green Street Ltd Com invested in 2.25% or 87,000 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 34,211 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited stated it has 48,404 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 75,917 shares to 382,395 valued at $47.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) stake by 24,644 shares and now owns 561,392 shares. Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 98000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods to Develop Virginia Springs II in Nashville – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIW) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 2.25M shares to 1.10M valued at $308.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 2.74M shares and now owns 4.66 million shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 189 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 89,205 shares. F&V Capital holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 507,435 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 300 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 1,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Inc has invested 1.93% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 809,200 are held by Valueworks Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors owns 35,844 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 334,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie stated it has 0.16% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 906,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assets Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.28% or 200,000 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 5.34M shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).