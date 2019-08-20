Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $26.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24M, up from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 3.76M shares traded or 34.19% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 2.24M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 5,620 shares. London Company Of Virginia reported 1.49M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 30,021 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Money Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 9,660 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.26% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 118,210 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,625 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 1.6% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 48,628 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Richard Bernstein Advsr reported 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.39M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bamco Ny holds 0% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd holds 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 20,788 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 10,906 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 6.88 million shares to 5.76M shares, valued at $235.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,874 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $260.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

