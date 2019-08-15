Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $58.17 Million; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Lifted Its Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.27 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23M, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 3.02 million shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 09/04/2018 – United Reports March 2018 Operational Performance; 15/03/2018 – TWO U.S. SENATORS UNVEIL LEGISLATION TO EXPLICITLY PROHIBIT AIRLINES FROM PLACING ANIMALS IN OVERHEAD BAGGAGE COMPARTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON AND HAVANA; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.55M shares to 9.71M shares, valued at $267.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 25,000 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 1.61% or 3.66M shares in its portfolio. 5,700 are owned by Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 8,164 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 300 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 43,022 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 688,277 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 985,701 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 2,953 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Mngmt Limited Com holds 3,387 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Panagora Asset owns 54,211 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Co holds 24,046 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP holds 2.85% or 369,130 shares.