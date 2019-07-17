Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $18.76 Million as Share Price Rose; Eqt (EQT) Holder S&Co Has Raised Its Stake

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 4.68M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 4.59 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 801,831 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 6.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76M shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Fincl Bank Mi invested in 0.17% or 4,876 shares. Legacy Private holds 66,794 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Vantage Prns Ltd Company stated it has 0.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.21% or 235,861 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 1,920 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 34,400 shares. Tcw Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tuttle Tactical reported 13,820 shares. Montecito State Bank Tru has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Williams Jones & Ltd Com owns 53,331 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 2,743 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Com holds 5,224 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 14,200 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 2.87 million shares. Marco Mngmt Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $922,762 were sold by XIE BING. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. 90,842 shares were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K, worth $9.19 million. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was made by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 2.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 3.82M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 432,707 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Hbk Invests Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3.00M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 263,253 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP has 5,396 shares. Sir Cap Management LP reported 1.23M shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Parkside Bancorp & Tru has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 38,413 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph. 1,025 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473. The insider Smith David Joseph bought $320,208.

