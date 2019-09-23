Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position by $8.81 Million as Share Price Declined; Levin Capital Strategies LP Raised Covanta Hldg (CVA) Position by $520,455; Market Valuation Declined

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 30,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.04 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 383,358 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86 million, down from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 1.95M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,355 shares to 371,061 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 47,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,267 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $219.91 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 159,379 shares to 474,151 shares, valued at $61.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).