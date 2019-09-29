Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Boosted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $46.77 Million; Fort Point Capital Partners Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $948,393 as Stock Price Declined

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.48 million, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.61M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability reported 3,092 shares stake. Allstate Corp reported 35,030 shares stake. Goelzer stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau Assoc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 325 shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd owns 29,774 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Finance Capital reported 5,014 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 68,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dillon & Assocs Inc reported 0.53% stake. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd reported 545 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,632 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 18,000 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 7,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EHTH).

