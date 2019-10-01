Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Boosted Dht Holdings (DHT) Holding; Point72 Asset Management LP Stake in Enerplus (ERF) Upped as Share Value Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 318,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 1.21 million shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 113,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 3.19M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 2.07 million shares traded or 84.96% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 1.59 million shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,106 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).