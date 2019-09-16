Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Boosted By $232.05 Million Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position; NL Industries (NL) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 94.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp acquired 1.04M shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 2.14 million shares with $478.54M value, up from 1.10M last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $43.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $242.99. About 4.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Tesla. Calm Down; 02/05/2018 – Tesla sued by truck start-up which alleges that its design patent was violated; 05/05/2018 – @elonmusk Please help me understand something here. Higher stock price does not cause increased Model 3 production. Increased Model 3 production can cause a higher stock price. So why your obsession with the stock price; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: TESLA IS SAID TARGETING 2019 FOR MODEL Y US PROD: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – Tesla’s Cash Burn Has Elon Musk’s Dreams Living on Borrowed Time; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 21/03/2018 – Detroit News: Source: Tesla shareholders approve Musk’s compensation; 31/05/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS SANJAY SHAH IS JOINING CO AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENERGY OPERATIONS

NL Industries Inc (NL) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.97, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 23 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold stock positions in NL Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.24 million shares, up from 4.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NL Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NL Industries, Inc. for 29,405 shares. Alliancebernstein L.P. owns 10,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 5,319 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 597 shares.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $188.93 million. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business makes and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries.

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 5 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Tesla has $40000 highest and $158 lowest target. $271.92’s average target is 11.91% above currents $242.99 stock price. Tesla had 29 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. JMP Securities maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform”.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate holds 40,595 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 8,825 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 2,414 were reported by Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 130 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,714 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.35% or 4,109 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 16,463 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Whittier Communications Of Nevada Incorporated has 1,354 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited owns 0.24% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 154,707 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,845 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).