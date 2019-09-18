Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Decreased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $29.61 Million; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped Holding

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 259,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.87M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 2.27M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.64M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 6.11M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 423,248 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 16,553 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 52,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 387,549 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.00 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 30,375 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Johnson Counsel has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Comgest Glob Sas invested in 0.13% or 126,400 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 11,089 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Moreover, Neuberger Berman has 0.39% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6.91M shares. Voya Investment Management owns 286,884 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 85,000 shares. Jericho Asset Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 2,791 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares to 4.88 million shares, valued at $564.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ATVI gains bull on ‘Warcraft’ strength – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Left-for-Dead Stocks to Buy As They Come Back to Life – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meeder Asset Management owns 97,962 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86.13 million shares. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 3,429 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd accumulated 202,683 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 65,533 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited holds 68,186 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.08% or 187,345 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 2,526 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc accumulated 2,280 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 32,291 are held by Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc. Washington reported 3,505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 4,634 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 120,444 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $178.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 745,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,699 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.97 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.