Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN); Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 30,461 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 775,587 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 3,576 shares. Hudock Gru Lc reported 2,146 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mngmt, a Maine-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 68,477 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.09% or 6.71M shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 32,345 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Company invested in 74,479 shares. Comml Bank Of The West owns 7,875 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 0.11% or 18,479 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 1.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 89,601 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Llc reported 87,089 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.21% stake. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.1% or 10,505 shares. Asset One Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. $922,762 worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 40,116 shares to 107,673 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 476,658 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 5,088 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 4,903 shares. Eagle Asset holds 138,440 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc has 24,374 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.12% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Lp has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 900 shares. Pnc Financial Grp owns 165,768 shares. 41,248 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 117,632 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.