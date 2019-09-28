Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 10 0.59 28.51M -7.31 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 53.23M -0.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 280,334,316.62% -70% -20.5% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 14,922,904,401.46% 0% -464.2%

Liquidity

Lannett Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Lannett Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Lannett Company Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 26.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lannett Company Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.63% and 3.6%. About 7.1% of Lannett Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc. has 42.54% stronger performance while Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has -78.85% weaker performance.

Lannett Company Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.