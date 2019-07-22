Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

We are comparing Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 4.59 N/A 0.18 253.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lannett Company Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.37 shows that Lannett Company Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lannett Company Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pacira BioSciences Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Pacira BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lannett Company Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 2 2.33

The average target price of Lannett Company Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 50.50%. On the other hand, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 14.62% and its average target price is $45.71. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lannett Company Inc. seems more appealing than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lannett Company Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 0%. Lannett Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. -20.03% -26.56% -36.11% 7.28% -63.02% 15.93% Pacira BioSciences Inc. -1.38% 20.48% 20.41% -7.92% 31.03% 6%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats Lannett Company Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.