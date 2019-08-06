Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Reaches $6.26 After 6.00% Down Move; Springowl Associates Boosted Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake By $323,400

Springowl Associates Llc increased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 53.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc acquired 46,200 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 133,082 shares with $985,000 value, up from 86,882 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $357.13 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 80,637 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

The stock of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 305,022 shares traded. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $246.17 million. The firm offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout.

Analysts await Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 67.19% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.64 per share. LCI’s profit will be $8.26M for 7.45 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Lannett Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.12% negative EPS growth.