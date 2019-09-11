Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Reaches $14.02 52-Week High; EDENRED MALAKOFF ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (EDNMF) Shorts Decreased By 0.12%

The stock of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) hit a new 52-week high and has $14.44 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.02 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $443.38 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $14.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.30M more. The stock increased 12.61% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 3.11 million shares traded or 63.99% up from the average. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 30/04/2018 – LANNETT SAYS JEFFREY FARBER WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Lannett Names Maureen Cavanaugh Senior Vice President And Chief Commercial Operations Officer; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Lannett Company, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Lannett: Returned Rights to Pending ANDA to Its Development Partner for Other Consideration Plus Royalties on Sales Once Pdt Commercialize; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT SEES FY NET SALES $685M TO $695M, EST. $687.4M; 21/05/2018 – Lannett Receives FDA Approval For Dronabinol Capsules; 14/05/2018 – DLD Asset Management Buys New 2.4% Position in Lannett

EDENRED MALAKOFF ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EDNMF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. EDNMF’s SI was 886,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 887,400 shares previously. It closed at $49.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edenred SA designs and manages prepaid corporate solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.86 billion. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket CESU, Childcare Vouchers, etc.; expense management process solutions, such as Ticket Car, Ticket Clean Way, Repom, etc.; and incentive and rewards programs comprising Ticket Compliments, Ticket KadÃ©os, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops secure solutions for public social programs, including prepaid solutions for the implementation of public policies in the areas of food, education, human services, agriculture, and transportation; and offers corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers.

Analysts await Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 56.82% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.44 per share. LCI’s profit will be $6.01 million for 18.45 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Lannett Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Lannett Company, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 39.26 million shares or 26.71% more from 30.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 187,006 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 23,207 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 3.11M shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.03% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 204,697 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,458 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 181,791 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 106,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 11,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) or 105,737 shares.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $443.38 million. The firm offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $311,950 activity. $29,000 worth of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares were bought by FARBER JEFFREY. LEPORE PATRICK G also bought $245,500 worth of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares. $20,550 worth of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was bought by Crew Timothy C on Sunday, March 31.