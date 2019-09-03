Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Reaches $10.85 52-Week High; Mak Capital One Cut By $27.00 Million Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Position

The stock of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.50 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.85 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $335.53 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $11.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.13 million more. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 3.18 million shares traded or 108.57% up from the average. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT SEES FY NET SALES $685M TO $695M, SAW $680M TO $700M; 08/05/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 12/03/2018 Lannett Adds New Revenue Streams, Announces Agreements With Three Strategic Alliance Partners; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Sees FY18 Sales $685M-$695M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET SALES OF $685 MLN TO $695 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Lannett Announces Changes To Board Of Directors; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Skyline Champion Corporation now has $1.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 91,100 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,550 activity. Crew Timothy C also bought $20,550 worth of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares. FARBER JEFFREY had bought 5,000 shares worth $29,000 on Wednesday, May 15.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $335.53 million. The firm offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout.

More notable recent Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lannett: Shorts Blundered – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lannett Company – The Ultimate Value Trap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Lannett Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lannett Inc (LCI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 56.82% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.44 per share. LCI’s profit will be $5.88M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Lannett Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.65% negative EPS growth.