Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Comparing side by side

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -7.31 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lannett Company Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Lannett Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Lannett Company Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Lannett Company Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential downside is -2.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lannett Company Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 86.63% and 3.6% respectively. Lannett Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc. had bullish trend while Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lannett Company Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.