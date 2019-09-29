Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Contrasting side by side

Both Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 10 0.59 28.51M -7.31 0.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 17 0.00 3.00B 0.81 21.69

Demonstrates Lannett Company Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 280,334,316.62% -70% -20.5% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 17,543,859,649.12% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lannett Company Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Lannett Company Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.63% of Lannett Company Inc. shares and 0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares. Insiders owned 7.1% of Lannett Company Inc. shares. Competitively, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 2.44% -0.28% -3.4% -13.64% -14.73% 4.64%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc. has stronger performance than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats on 8 of the 12 factors Lannett Company Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.