Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Contrasting side by side

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.32 N/A -7.31 0.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 33.52 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Lannett Company Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lannett Company Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lannett Company Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lannett Company Inc. has a 61.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.67 consensus price target and a 129.15% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Lannett Company Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lannett Company Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 52.1%. 6% are Lannett Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. -20.03% -26.56% -36.11% 7.28% -63.02% 15.93% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26.88% -35.99% 31.6% 22.92% 6.63% 84.38%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc. has weaker performance than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lannett Company Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.