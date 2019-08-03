Landstar Systems (LSTR) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Position by $308,252 as Market Value Rose; Roumell Asset Management Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Lowered by $5.79 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Landstar Systems Inc (LSTR) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 377,463 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.29M, down from 380,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Landstar Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 200,047 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 1.70 million shares traded or 95.82% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Fifth Third National Bank holds 1,169 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 28,800 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 3,986 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Co holds 3,145 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru reported 3,700 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc owns 14,210 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors owns 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3,665 shares. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,544 shares. Pacific Investment Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3,738 shares. Bb&T owns 3,877 shares. 595 were reported by Manchester Capital Mngmt. Park Corporation Oh holds 1,836 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 0.09% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Clarkston Prtn Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 624,376 shares.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4,571 shares to 115,617 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) by 193,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

