Landstar System (LSTR) to pay $0.19 on Aug 30, 2019; Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) stake by 9.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 11,854 shares as Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI)'s stock 0.00%. The Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 110,530 shares with $5.42 million value, down from 122,384 last quarter. Integrated Device Technology Inc. now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Landstar System Inc’s current price of $111.75 translates into 0.17% yield. Landstar System Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 336,889 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq" on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: "Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq", Nasdaq.com published: "Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq" on March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown & Company Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 165,094 shares. Wellington Gp Llp invested in 451,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Water Island Cap Lc holds 1.59M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 46,020 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 106,073 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 10,018 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). P Schoenfeld Asset LP has invested 6.35% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Landstar System's (NASDAQ:LSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings Miss on Soft Freight Demand – Nasdaq" published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Landstar System declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Landstar System, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 22,200 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 9 shares. 14,210 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 125,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,147 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.04% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Hightower Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Inc stated it has 225,451 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 274,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 12,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 298 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.52% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).