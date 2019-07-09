Landstar System (LSTR) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined; Quantum Capital Management Upped Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake by $515,724

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,328 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 3,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 170,093 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,582 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 39,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 40,087 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 3.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.51 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $62.66M for 17.08 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.27% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 31,086 shares to 101,946 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 6,307 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Invesco reported 526,440 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 23,562 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 10,361 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc owns 19,409 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 630,723 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.01% or 425,263 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 40,320 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc owns 225,451 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3,700 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Capital Management reported 33,760 shares stake. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Limited Co has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Avalon Advsrs Lc invested 0.29% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cap Mngmt Associates New York holds 2,400 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 748,090 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 101,852 shares. Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 15,554 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,207 shares. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 30,122 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 14,768 are owned by Sg Americas Lc. Moors Cabot reported 14,814 shares stake. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Markel Corporation holds 194,749 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 90,818 shares.