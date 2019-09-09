Landstar System (LSTR) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $499,547; Shufro Rose & Co Decreased Holding in Stryker (SYK) by $567,360

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 7,961 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 10,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $218.59. About 486,534 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 4,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 15,214 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 10,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 215,776 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $708.42 million for 28.76 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

