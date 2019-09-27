Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Trucking industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 111 9.96 39.17M 5.86 18.98 Saia Inc. 87 1.35 25.48M 4.03 18.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Landstar System Inc. and Saia Inc. Saia Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Landstar System Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Landstar System Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 35,396,710.65% 36.5% 18.8% Saia Inc. 29,206,785.88% 15.6% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Landstar System Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Saia Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Landstar System Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Saia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Landstar System Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Saia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Landstar System Inc. and Saia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Saia Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Landstar System Inc. is $108.5, with potential downside of -3.52%. Meanwhile, Saia Inc.’s average target price is $88.75, while its potential downside is -5.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Landstar System Inc. looks more robust than Saia Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Landstar System Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Saia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Saia Inc. 12.42% 18.04% 18.63% 23.92% 4.02% 36.69%

For the past year Landstar System Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Saia Inc.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats Saia Inc. on 14 of the 15 factors.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in the United States. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. The company offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 151 owned and leased locations; and owned approximately 3,986 tractors and 13,183 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. Saia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.