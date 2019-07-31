Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

We are comparing Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 107 1.00 N/A 5.57 19.07 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 33 1.22 N/A 2.48 12.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Landstar System Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Landstar System Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 37.3% 19.2% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Landstar System Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Landstar System Inc. and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Landstar System Inc.’s consensus target price is $109, while its potential downside is -3.20%. Meanwhile, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.75, while its potential upside is 14.41%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Landstar System Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landstar System Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Landstar System Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -3.33% -4.95% -1.8% 3.31% -3.18% 10.91% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. -0.9% -7.58% -7.46% -7.44% -23.78% 23.61%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. was less bullish than Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options. The company operates a fleet of approximately 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.