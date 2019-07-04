Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) EPS Estimated At $1.56; Materion (MTRN) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Materion Corp (MTRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 81 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 68 sold and reduced stock positions in Materion Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.08 million shares, down from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Materion Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 58 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.56 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.31% from last quarter’s $1.51 EPS. LSTR’s profit would be $62.66M giving it 17.38 P/E if the $1.56 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Landstar System, Inc.’s analysts see -1.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 172,070 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. It has a 50.55 P/E ratio. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials.

Analysts await Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 46.30% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MTRN’s profit will be $16.08M for 21.11 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Materion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 83,790 shares traded. Materion Corporation (MTRN) has risen 20.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.03% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation for 234,965 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 159,382 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 160,111 shares. The California-based Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,300 shares.

