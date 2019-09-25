Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) EPS Estimated At $1.50; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering intu properties plc (LON:INTU)

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.98% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. LSTR’s profit would be $59.44M giving it 18.63 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Landstar System, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 236,204 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Among 6 analysts covering Intu Properties (LON:INTU), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Intu Properties has GBX 110 highest and GBX 30 lowest target. GBX 66.43’s average target is 66.24% above currents GBX 39.96 stock price. Intu Properties had 42 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of intu properties plc (LON:INTU) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Peel Hunt. The stock of intu properties plc (LON:INTU) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained intu properties plc (LON:INTU) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 70 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 12 with “Sector Performer”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. Berenberg maintained intu properties plc (LON:INTU) on Thursday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. HSBC maintained intu properties plc (LON:INTU) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Hold” rating. See intu properties plc (LON:INTU) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 85.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 35.00 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 35.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 30.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 43.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 35.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 85.00 New Target: GBX 40.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 90.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold intu properties plc shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in intu properties plc (LON:INTU) for 11,250 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.06% invested in intu properties plc (LON:INTU) for 1,648 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 18,221 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi holds 30,742 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 49,659 were reported by Calamos Advisors Limited Company. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in intu properties plc (LON:INTU). Blackrock stated it has 0.23% in intu properties plc (LON:INTU). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management owns 157,300 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability has 176,000 shares for 7.24% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Company holds 931 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.55% in intu properties plc (LON:INTU) or 301,825 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.38% or 78,892 shares. Amp Limited reported 204,875 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in intu properties plc (LON:INTU) for 221,857 shares. Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.08% in intu properties plc (LON:INTU).

intu properties plc operates as a real estate investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 498.65 million GBP. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of regional shopping centers; and commercial and retail properties primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It owns interest in 14 regional shopping centers, including MetroCentre, Gateshead; Lakeside, Thurrock; Manchester Arndale; Braehead, Renfrew, Glasgow; and The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, as well as three development projects in Cardiff, Newcastle, and Oxford.

The stock decreased 1.87% or GBX 0.76 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 39.96. About 1.14 million shares traded. intu properties plc (LON:INTU) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landstar to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Landstar Guides Lower Due To “Tragic Accident” And Unfavorable Market Conditions – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Landstar System’s (NASDAQ:LSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.