Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) and Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 108 0.93 N/A 5.86 18.98 Saia Inc. 66 1.21 N/A 4.03 18.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Landstar System Inc. and Saia Inc. Saia Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Landstar System Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Landstar System Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 18.8% Saia Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that Landstar System Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Saia Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Landstar System Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Saia Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Landstar System Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Saia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Landstar System Inc. and Saia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Saia Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Landstar System Inc. is $109, with potential upside of 3.94%. On the other hand, Saia Inc.’s potential upside is 8.29% and its consensus target price is $86.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Saia Inc. is looking more favorable than Landstar System Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1% of Landstar System Inc. shares. Competitively, Saia Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Saia Inc. 12.42% 18.04% 18.63% 23.92% 4.02% 36.69%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. was less bullish than Saia Inc.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats Saia Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in the United States. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. The company offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 151 owned and leased locations; and owned approximately 3,986 tractors and 13,183 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. Saia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.