Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Contrasting side by side

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 107 0.95 N/A 5.86 18.98 Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.25 N/A 1.08 18.51

Table 1 demonstrates Landstar System Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marten Transport Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Landstar System Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Landstar System Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 18.8% Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Landstar System Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Marten Transport Ltd. has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Landstar System Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Marten Transport Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Marten Transport Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Landstar System Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Landstar System Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marten Transport Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Landstar System Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.29% and an $109 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landstar System Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Marten Transport Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Landstar System Inc. shares. Competitively, 22.8% are Marten Transport Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. was less bullish than Marten Transport Ltd.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Marten Transport Ltd.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.