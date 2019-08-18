Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Comparing side by side

As Trucking companies, Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 108 0.95 N/A 5.86 18.98 ArcBest Corporation 31 0.23 N/A 2.28 13.14

Table 1 demonstrates Landstar System Inc. and ArcBest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ArcBest Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Landstar System Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Landstar System Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Landstar System Inc. and ArcBest Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 18.8% ArcBest Corporation 0.00% 8.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Landstar System Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ArcBest Corporation has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Landstar System Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival ArcBest Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Landstar System Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArcBest Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Landstar System Inc. and ArcBest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ArcBest Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Landstar System Inc. has an average price target of $109, and a 1.49% upside potential. Competitively ArcBest Corporation has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 5.71%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ArcBest Corporation is looking more favorable than Landstar System Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Landstar System Inc. shares and 97.08% of ArcBest Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Landstar System Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ArcBest Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% ArcBest Corporation 5.31% 7.62% -1.38% -27.11% -33.19% -12.64%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. has 16.31% stronger performance while ArcBest Corporation has -12.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Landstar System Inc. beats ArcBest Corporation.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. Its ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and specialized equipment; full container load and less than container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â‘do it yourselfÂ’ consumer, corporate account employee relocations, and military relocations, as well as provides final mile, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. Its FleetNet segment offers roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.