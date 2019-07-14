Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Analysts See $1.56 EPS; Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 13 sold and decreased their equity positions in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.76 million shares, down from 1.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.56 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.31% from last quarter’s $1.51 EPS. LSTR’s profit would be $62.66 million giving it 17.48 P/E if the $1.56 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Landstar System, Inc.’s analysts see -1.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.97% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 277,682 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Landstar System, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested in 0.03% or 13,000 shares. 2,600 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia. Regions Finance Corporation has 564 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 624,376 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 101,380 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 377,463 shares. 1,845 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 29,287 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Rbf Cap Ltd invested in 0.13% or 10,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Park Natl Corp Oh reported 1,836 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. for 121,410 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 67,365 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln National Corp has 0.15% invested in the company for 245,734 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 324,050 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $149.45 million. It invests in public equity markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 35,381 shares traded. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) has declined 14.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.26% the S&P500.