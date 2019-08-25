Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Prudential Financial Raised Stake by $522,110; Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Position by $942,393; Valuation Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 198,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 216,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 83,534 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 4,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 259,814 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, up from 255,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 289,550 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 664,521 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 1832 Asset Management LP has 28,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc invested 0.1% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 74 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications reported 7,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 12,263 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 134,479 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 40,320 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Fmr Lc holds 777,701 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 106,257 shares to 102,570 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 48,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,222 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

