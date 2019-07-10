Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Decreased Holding by $1.58 Million as Share Price Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 104,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $106.84. About 201,935 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 98,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,353 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 391,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 9.22M shares traded or 72.39% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display, Bed Bath, Apple, Boeing and Intel highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond Boosted By Activist Battle, Analyst Upgrade – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Simon Property Adds AC Hotel by Marriott to Sawgrass Mills – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 613,600 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 0.14% or 36,200 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 40,158 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Northern Trust accumulated 2.09M shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Washington Trust Bancorporation, Washington-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 305,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 3,650 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 248,097 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Optimum has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 82,084 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,408 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11,600 shares to 169,211 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M).

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add Up The Pieces: PXMG Could Be Worth $62 – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “All Good Numbers For Landstar, And They’re Adding Drivers To The Network – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Landstar System – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 9,386 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Colony Limited Liability Corporation has 23,277 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.34 million shares. Vulcan Value Partners Lc reported 298 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 17,545 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 12,263 shares. Signaturefd accumulated 211 shares. Liberty Capital owns 3,160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 40,320 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 12,819 shares. Bailard reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 4,122 shares.