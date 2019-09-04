Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increased Holding by $2.87 Million; Interocean Capital Lifted Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 26,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 630,723 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99 million, up from 604,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 51,512 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 22,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 407,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 385,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 3.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Landstar Sees Weakness In TL Spot Market, Downplays Uber-Amazon Impact On Brokerage – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings Miss on Soft Freight Demand – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landstar (LSTR) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landstar Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer Nasdaq:LSTR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,479 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,664 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc has 40,320 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 33,582 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 201,246 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 69,536 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 145,462 shares. Principal Fincl owns 181,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 347,220 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Btim Corporation invested 0.31% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 1,363 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 11,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 2,326 shares. Ensemble Management Ltd Liability holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 422,007 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

