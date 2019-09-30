Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Stake by $363,051; Principal Financial Group Has Cut Its Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Position as Valuation Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.91 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 272,338 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 239,186 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.83M, up from 235,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 86,524 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 4,594 shares to 233,506 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 40,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.58 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old National Bank Named One of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 8th Time – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old National to announce second-quarter 2019 earnings and hold conference call / webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old National Bancorp to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold ONB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 109.72 million shares or 0.01% more from 109.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Jcsd Capital Limited Liability Company has 220,000 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.42M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares owns 147,942 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 24,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association holds 22,847 shares. Shelton holds 14,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 287,043 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc holds 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) or 19,175 shares. Advisory Networks Llc holds 0% or 1,403 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Com Asset Us accumulated 751,444 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Field Main Fincl Bank invested in 0.18% or 11,806 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 126,505 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advisors invested in 3,481 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP reported 317 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 134,479 shares. 36,544 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 5,591 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 16,286 were reported by Blair William & Co Il. Prudential Inc reported 195,574 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 4 shares. Systematic Finance Management Ltd Partnership reported 8,495 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 149,950 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 344,211 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 1,100 shares.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 68,374 shares to 327,216 shares, valued at $40.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 11,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,345 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).