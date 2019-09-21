Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Boosted Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Position as Valuation Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 44.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 13,952 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 399,392 shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 295,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72M, down from 350,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Flow Traders Us Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 3,687 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Investment Prtn reported 0.36% stake. Bartlett & Company Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,271 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co owns 77,725 shares. Boston Prns reported 15.78 million shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Mutual Insur reported 87,735 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,278 shares. Cape Ann Bank reported 3,434 shares. Rench Wealth has 5,193 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs Inc reported 0.62% stake. M&T Bank & Trust reported 876,537 shares stake. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,712 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Hennessy invested in 0.68% or 131,500 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Jensen Invest Management invested in 8,860 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Omers Administration invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Systematic LP reported 0.04% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 9,046 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 800 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.12% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Eulav Asset reported 33,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 423 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Co has 0.48% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 29,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 63,659 shares or 0% of the stock.